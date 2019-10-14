Atlanta Public Schools is holding a facilities master plan meeting at Sutton Middle School on Oct. 16.

The meeting will be held on the school’s campus at 4360 Powers Ferry Road from 6 to 8 p.m.

Facilities master planning aims to establish capital improvements, set guiding principles for budgets, support a structure for system-wide instructional programs and serve as part of the new five-year strategic plan, according to the district.

The district’s current five-year strategic plan ends in 2020 and a new one will be in place for 2020-2025.

The district’s draft timeline projects to have the final recommendation options for the facilities master plan presented to the Board of Education in the summer of 2020.

For more information, visit atlantapublicschools.us/FMP.