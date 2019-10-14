Atlanta Public Schools will begin its search for a new superintendent with a community meeting at Bolton Academy on Oct. 28.

The meeting will be held on the school’s campus at 2268 Adams Drive and will begin at 6 p.m.

In September, the Atlanta Board of Education announced it will not renew current Superintendent Meria Carstarphen’s contract.

Carstarphen recently appeared at an Oct. 10 Buckhead Council of Neighborhoods meeting and spoke on her choice to continue fighting to stay in her current position.

The district is asking for feedback from the community about the traits and skills the new superintendent should have, a press release said.

Carstarphen’s contract expires June 30, 2020 and a new superintendent will begin employment on July 1, 2020.

Read more about the search and hiring timeline here.

The district is holding three other community meetings in October, all starting at 6 p.m. They will be on Oct. 22 at Tuskegee Airmen Global Academy, Oct. 24 at Gideons Elementary School and Oct. 30 at Benteen Elementary School.