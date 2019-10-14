A new sensor installed at one of the busiest intersections in Brookhaven that can record temperature and visibility is expected to help city officials make the call when roads and schools should be closed due to snow, ice and other severe weather.

This city partnered with the Georgia Department of Transportation to get the sensor, known as a road weather information system, or RWIS, installed on a utility pole at the North Druid Hills Road and Buford Highway intersection, according to a city press release.

The system records wind speed, visibility and temperatures that affect road and driving conditions. City and state officials can then use the information to determine whether roads need to be treated before bad weather hits or shut down because of unsafe conditions.

GDOT typically locates these kinds of systems on state highways. Placing a system in the city gives officials in Brookhaven and the area better data to make weather-related decisions on road as well as business and government closings, according to City Manager Christian Sigman.

“GDOT’s road sensors are mostly on interstates, and road sensor data from highways does not translate well to local street conditions,” he said in a press release. “Knowing exactly what is going on with the roadway is the key to successful decision-making.”

The city and GDOT split the approximately $50,000 it cost to buy and install the equipment.

To view a map of all weather sensors online, click https://www.weather.gov/ffc/gdot_rwis.