A new section of Buckhead’s PATH400 multiuse trail gets its public debut at an Oct. 20 party. But the Reporter got a sneak preview of the trail and its new public art.

The trail section runs along Ga. 400 between the Gordon C. Bynum Jr. pedestrian bridge and Miami Circle areas, completing a connection between Lenox Square and Sidney Marcus Boulevard. The Reporter’s preview was led by Denise Starling, executive director of Livable Buckhead, the nonprofit that is overseeing PATH400’s construction and operations.

A major new feature is a mural of birds and trees created by Atlanta artist Krista “Jonesy” Jones. She was chosen from 75 applicants to decorate an existing wall along the path.

Another feature is an overlook with a marker dedicating it to Maxine Rock, a founder of the North Buckhead Civic Association who helped to create the PATH Foundation, a backer of PATH400 and other multiuse trails around metro Atlanta. Rock died earlier this year.

While the party will highlight the new trail section, it will not be the formal opening as intended. According to a Livable Buckhead spokesperson, the “exact timeline is still a bit fluid” due to changes in safety fencing and security camera locations.

The Oct. 20 “Party on the PATH,” held on the trail, will include dinner, an open bar, live salsa music and scavenger hunt as part of a $75 general admission ticket. A VIP ticket at $150 includes a commemorative glass, a gift bag from merchants on nearby Miami Circle, and a “hand-painted watercolor map of Buckhead.”

For tickets and more information, see livablebuckhead.com/pop.

Photos by Phil Mosier.