A string of gas leaks that snarled some major streets in Sandy Springs over the last week was due to contractors accidentally cutting lines, officials say.

The gas leaks included:

Oct. 7: Hilderbrand Drive and Blue Stone Road

Oct. 7: Dunwoody Place at Northridge

Oct. 9: Boylston Drive at Mount Vernon Highway

Oct. 14: Northridge Parkway and Dunwoody Place

The Oct. 14 leak was caused by a contractor working on a Fulton County sewer line, according to the city. Officials could not immediately name the contractors and projects that caused the other leaks. Mekka Parish, a spokesperson for Atlanta Gas Light, said the contractors in the Oct. 7 and 9 incidents were not working for the gas company and that they were all working on different projects.

Atlanta Gas Light will investigate the incidents and identify the contractors, said Parish. That information then goes to the Georgia Public Service Commission, which can assess penalties on contractors.