The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Sept. 13 through Oct. 3, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.

Homicide

100 block of Lakeland Drive — Sept. 25

Aggravated Assault

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Sept. 13

700 block of Morosgo Drive — Sept. 16

2100 block of Monroe Drive — Sept. 19

1300 block of Northside Drive — Sept. 20

3500 block of Roswell Road — Sept. 24

2300 block of Parkland Drive — Sept. 24

100 block of Pritchard Way — Sept. 26

1300 block of Northside Circle — Sept. 28

Burglary-Residence

2300 block of Piedmont Road — Sept. 14

2300 block of Piedmont Road — Sept. 15

1100 block of Roxboro Pointe — Sept. 16

2500 block of Rivers Road — Sept. 16

1200 block of Defoor Village Court — Sept. 17

3200 block of Lenox Road — Sept. 17

1200 block of Defoor Village Court — Sept. 17

1900 block of Defoor Avenue — Sept. 17

1100 block of Collier Road — Sept. 18

1100 block of Collier Road — Sept. 18

2100 block of Piedmont Road — Sept. 19

3000 block of Maple Drive — Sept. 22

700 block of Bellemeade Avenue — Sept. 23

700 block of Morosgo Drive — Sept. 23

700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Sept. 26

3900 block of Sheldon Drive — Sept. 27

4000 block of Sheldon Drive — Sept. 27

3200 block of Downwood Circle — Sept. 30

400 block of Northside Circle — Sept. 30

3400 block of Roxboro Drive — Sept. 30

1100 block of Lavista Road — Oct. 2

Burglary-Non-Residence

2300 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Sept. 13

2500 block of Chantilly Drive — Sept. 13

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Sept. 14

2500 block of Chantilly Drive — Sept. 14

2100 block of Piedmont Road — Sept. 15

200 block of Colonial Homes Drive — Sept. 19

2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Sept. 21

1500 block of Howell Mill Road — Sept. 30

1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — Oct. 1

3200 block of Cains Hill Place — Oct. 2

Robbery

100 block of West Paces Ferry Road — Sept. 21

100 block of Standish Avenue — Sept. 22

3000 block of Piedmont Road — Sept. 22

3700 block of Roswell Road — Sept. 26

4000 block of North Stratford Road — Sept. 27

2100 block of Tula Street — Sept. 29

3200 block of Roswell Road — Sept. 29

Larceny

Between Sept. 13 and Oct. 3, there were 120 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 76 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.

Auto Theft

Between Sept. 13 and Oct. 3, there were, there were 23 reported incidents of auto theft.