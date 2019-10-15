The following information, involving events that took place in Buckhead Sept. 13 through Oct. 3, was provided to the Buckhead Reporter by the Zone 2 precinct of the Atlanta Police Department from its open data records.
Homicide
100 block of Lakeland Drive — Sept. 25
Aggravated Assault
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Sept. 13
700 block of Morosgo Drive — Sept. 16
2100 block of Monroe Drive — Sept. 19
1300 block of Northside Drive — Sept. 20
3500 block of Roswell Road — Sept. 24
2300 block of Parkland Drive — Sept. 24
100 block of Pritchard Way — Sept. 26
1300 block of Northside Circle — Sept. 28
Burglary-Residence
2300 block of Piedmont Road — Sept. 14
2300 block of Piedmont Road — Sept. 15
1100 block of Roxboro Pointe — Sept. 16
2500 block of Rivers Road — Sept. 16
1200 block of Defoor Village Court — Sept. 17
3200 block of Lenox Road — Sept. 17
1200 block of Defoor Village Court — Sept. 17
1900 block of Defoor Avenue — Sept. 17
1100 block of Collier Road — Sept. 18
1100 block of Collier Road — Sept. 18
2100 block of Piedmont Road — Sept. 19
3000 block of Maple Drive — Sept. 22
700 block of Bellemeade Avenue — Sept. 23
700 block of Morosgo Drive — Sept. 23
700 block of Sidney Marcus Boulevard — Sept. 26
3900 block of Sheldon Drive — Sept. 27
4000 block of Sheldon Drive — Sept. 27
3200 block of Downwood Circle — Sept. 30
400 block of Northside Circle — Sept. 30
3400 block of Roxboro Drive — Sept. 30
1100 block of Lavista Road — Oct. 2
Burglary-Non-Residence
2300 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Sept. 13
2500 block of Chantilly Drive — Sept. 13
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Sept. 14
2500 block of Chantilly Drive — Sept. 14
2100 block of Piedmont Road — Sept. 15
200 block of Colonial Homes Drive — Sept. 19
2400 block of Cheshire Bridge Road — Sept. 21
1500 block of Howell Mill Road — Sept. 30
1000 block of Lindbergh Drive — Oct. 1
3200 block of Cains Hill Place — Oct. 2
Robbery
100 block of West Paces Ferry Road — Sept. 21
100 block of Standish Avenue — Sept. 22
3000 block of Piedmont Road — Sept. 22
3700 block of Roswell Road — Sept. 26
4000 block of North Stratford Road — Sept. 27
2100 block of Tula Street — Sept. 29
3200 block of Roswell Road — Sept. 29
Larceny
Between Sept. 13 and Oct. 3, there were 120 larcenies from vehicles reported across Zone 2 and 76 reported cases of larceny and shoplifting.
Auto Theft
Between Sept. 13 and Oct. 3, there were, there were 23 reported incidents of auto theft.