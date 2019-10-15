DeKalb County residents wanting to learn more about what is going on in the state legislature can attend an Oct. 21 town hall at Brookhaven City Hall to get updates from local legislators.

State Rep. Sally Harrell, whose district includes Brookhaven and Dunwoody, and state Rep. Matthew Wilson of Brookhaven whose district includes a portion of Sandy Springs, are hosting the DeKalb County Legislative Delegation town hall from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Brookhaven City Hall, 4362 Peachtree Road. Both legislators are Democrats.

The town hall will include a recap of the General Assembly’s 2019 session as well as a look at what issues may come up in 2020. The legislators also will answer questions.