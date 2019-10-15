The woman charged with nearly striking a Brookhaven Police officer with her car while fleeing a Sept. 19 traffic stop has been arrested in Las Vegas.

Essence Barkley, 24, of Brookhaven was arrested Oct. 14 by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

She eluded capture in Brookhaven on Sept. 19 after leading police on a 20-mile, high-speed chase and is wanted on various charges by police in Atlanta, Brookhaven and Chamblee.

She now faces several other charges in Las Vegas. She will face those charges before being extradited to Georgia, according to a Brookhaven Police press release.

In Brookhaven, police said Barkley was pulled over Sept. 19 by Brookhaven and Chamblee police officers near an ATM in the Northeast Plaza parking lot. Police said she was driving a stolen Mercedes with a stolen license plate.

When a Brookhaven officer approached the car, police said, Barkley pulled out in a hurry, nearly striking the officer, and sped to I-85, where police pursued her before the chase was called off due to public safety risks.

Tips from the public led to her arrest, according to Sgt. David Snively, spokesperson for Brookhaven Police.

Barkley is charged in Brookhaven with aggravated assault on a police officer; theft by receiving stolen motor vehicle; and theft by receiving stolen property, the license plate.

She is also charged by Chamblee Police with one felony count of fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer in the Sept. 19 incident.

The Atlanta Police Department has charged Barkley in a May incident with theft by receiving stolen property, fleeing and attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and driving while license is suspended.

Las Vegas officers said when they arrested Barkley, they discovered evidence to other alleged crimes. She is charged there with two counts of burglary, two counts of possession of credit cards without owner’s consent, possession of stolen property and attempted theft.