The Day of the Dead, or Día de Muertos, will be celebrated with an Oct. 27 festival at the Atlanta History Center in Buckhead.

The Mexican holiday remembers and celebrates friends and relatives who have died.

The festival, scheduled for noon-5 p.m., will include traditional dancing, crafts, authentic Mexican food and entertainment. Also featured will be a display of altars honoring lost family and friends that are decorated with flowers, favorite foods and gifts.

The festival is presented in partnership with the Consul General of Mexico in Atlanta and the Institute of Mexican Culture, with funding from the Fulton County Board of Commissioners.

The festival comes on a free admission day at the museum, located at 130 West Paces Ferry Road, Buckhead. Food and drinks will be available for purchase.

For more information, see atlantahistorycenter.com.