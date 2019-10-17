The city of Dunwoody is granting a one-time opportunity for businesses to pay off lapsed occupational taxes without penalties or interest.

The amnesty program runs Oct. 28 through Nov. 22. Registered and unregistered businesses in Dunwoody must fill out occupational tax certificate applications, also known as business licenses, and pay taxes for all past due years by Nov. 22 to avoid paying penalties. For multiple years, businesses must complete a form for each year.

“This program is to assist businesses that owe back taxes and bring their accounts current,” said Dunwoody Assistant City Manager Jay Vinicki in a press release. “The city also wants to hear from those that are no longer in business, have sold the business or relocated so records can be updated.”

Home-based businesses are also required to pay occupational taxes and are eligible for the amnesty program, Vinicki said.

Forms are available the city’s website at dunwoodyga.gov and at Dunwoody City Hall, 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road. For questions or help with calculations, call 678-382-6700 or email businesstax@dunwoodyga.gov.