The city of Sandy Springs will host a public information open house regarding the extension of Buckhead’s PATH400 on Nov. 6.

The open house will be held at City Hall, 1 Galambos Way, at 6 p.m. and will provide the public with an opportunity to view the trail plan, ask questions and provide feedback, according to a press release.

In April, the City Council voted to enter into an agreement with the city of Atlanta to design a 2.3-mile multiuse path that would extend Buckhead’s PATH400 existing trail from Loridans Drive to Johnson Ferry Road in Sandy Springs.

In September, the council approved a design contract of $1,040,434.40 to be awarded to the engineering firm Heath & Lineback for the completion of preliminary plans and preparation of final construction plans for the trail.

The completed designs are expected in 2020, with construction projected to begin by 2021 and complete by 2023.

In addition, the council signed a resolution requesting funding from the Atlanta Regional Committee, which awards federal funding to cities for transportation-related improvements through a transportation improvement program, for the construction.

The city is requesting $15,379,304 from ARC. To be eligible, it is required to match a minimum of 20% of the funding requested. City staff estimates the minimum required to match the requested amount is $3,844,826 for a total project funding of $119,224,130.

Sandy Springs expects to pay a total of $4.1 million for the entire project. Atlanta will be seeking funding and constructing their portion of the path project separately, according to city documents.

The plan to extend PATH400 has long been in the works. Concept design work began in 2018 following initial public meetings in 2017.