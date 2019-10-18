The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Oct. 24, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Oct. 25-Oct. 28, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., two lanes on Ga. 400 southbound from Hammond Drive to I-285

Glenridge Drive closures

Oct. 22-24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Oct. 18-20, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., two left lanes on I-285 westbound from Peachtree Dunwoody Road to Ga. 400

Oct. 19, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., one right line, I-285 westbound from Chamblee-Dunwoody Road to Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

Oct. 21-23, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., two left lanes on I-285 eastbound from Glenridge Drive to Ga. 400

Other traffic changes

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

