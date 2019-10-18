The new state agency working on a metro Atlanta regional transit plan is seeking public input on nearly $30 billion in proposed projects, including toll lanes along the top end of I-285.

The Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority, or ATL, is holding a “District Download” public meeting on Monday, Oct. 21, at Sandy Springs City Hall, 1 Galambos Way, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. There residents can view the recommended projects for the District 3 area and give feedback.

Reporter Newspapers communities are covered by Districts 1, 2, 3 and 5.

The ATL is a new authority coordinating service and expansion of 10 transit systems in 13 metro Atlanta counties.

A draft of the regional plan is available online by clicking here.

For more information about the ATL, visit https://atltransit.ga.gov/

For more information about other area District Download meetings, and an accessible portal for viewing projects and commenting online visit https://atltransit.ga.gov/districtdownloads/.