A soccer bar in Brookhaven will close its doors on Oct. 20 after just over two years of operation.

Hudson FC, located at 4058 Peachtree Road, opened in 2017 and is a concept by Metrotainment Cafes.

“We feel that while the restaurant was successful and became a home for Atlanta United and all soccer fans, it was not an ideal location for a soccer bar,” Metrotainment CEO Jeff Landau said in a press release.

Metrotainment also owns Hudson Grille, an American sports bar, at 4046 Peachtree Road.

Landau said Metrotainment is actively looking for a new location for Hudson FC and will release

updates as they arrive.