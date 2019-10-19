The sixth annual Sandy Springs Restaurant Week will run Nov. 3-9, offering exclusive menus and special pricing at 27 local restaurants.

Menu specials for Restaurant Week range from $10, $15 and $20 lunches to $25, $35 and $45 dinners.

For more information, see visitsandysprings.org/restaurantweek.

Participating restaurants this year include: Bogartz Food Artz, CalyRoad Creamery, Chef Rob’s Caribbean Cafe & Upscale Lounge, Cupanion’s Kitchen & Coffee, District M, Donkey’s Mexican Bar & Grill, Egg Harbor Café, Flower Child, Genki Noodles & Sushi, Hammocks Trading Company, Havana Cigar Lounge, Huey Luey’s, J. Christopher’s, Ju-C Bar, Kaiser’s Chophouse, Kale Me Crazy, Longhorn Steakhouse, Marlow’s Tavern, My Friend’s Place, Nothing Bundt Cakes, The Raw Experience Juice Bar, Rush Bowls, Slope’s BBQ Sandy Springs, Southern Bistro, Three Sheets, Under the Cork Tree and Waffle House.