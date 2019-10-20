The Brookhaven Planning Commission is holding an all-day retreat on Oct. 23 to cover the city’s vision, get an update on department projects and and an overview of public art and tree ordinances.

The retreat is open to the public and is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lynwood Park Community Center, 3360 Osborne Road.

Department updates from Communications, Economic Development, Parks & Recreation, Police and Public Works are scheduled.

Discussions on the Clairmont Road study, a public works ordinance and a rewrite of the tree ordinance are also planned.

There will also be “visual presentations” of the city’s “strategic parcels” at the retreat.

A full agenda can be seen by clicking here.