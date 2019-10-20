Police will be accepting unused or unwanted prescription drugs and over-the-counter medicines from 10 a.m. to noon at their office at 4800 Ashford-Dunwoody Road. E-cigarettes and vaping devices can also be dropped off but must have batteries removed.

The department cannot accept needles/sharps, syringes with needles, thermometers, IV bags, bloody or infectious waste, personal care products, empty containers, inhalers, medical equipment and hydrogen peroxide.The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is backed by the federal Drug Enforcement Agency. According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs, the DEA states on its website.

“The study shows that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet,” according to the DEA’s website. “The DEA’s Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.”