New efforts aiming to cut traffic with an on-demand shuttle van and more affordable housing will be discussed by Livable Buckhead’s executive director at a Nov. 7 breakfast.

Denise Starling will speak at the Buckhead Business Association event about “Micro-transit and Housing Diversification in Buckhead.”

Livable Buckhead is a nonprofit that works on a wide variety of environmental sustainability programs in Buckhead. The PATH400 multiuse trail is among its best-known works. It often works with the Buckhead Community Improvement District, including on the programs that Starling will discuss.

The “micro-transit” is the Uber-style van service that is scheduled to replace the traditional “buc” shuttle buses in the central business district in January.

On the housing front, Livable Buckhead and the BCID recently issued a study linking a gap in affordable housing to the neighborhood’s ever-increasing commuter traffic.

The Nov. 7 breakfast is scheduled for 7:3-9 a.m. at Maggiano’s Little Italy, 3368 Peachtree Road. Admission is $25 for nonmembers and $15 in advance for members. Pre-registration is recommended to secure a seat. For more information, see buckheadbusiness.org.