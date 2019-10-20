The Sandy Springs City Council approved five parcels to be acquired via eminent domain for a Spalding Drive widening project for $239,100 at an Oct. 15 meeting.

The project will run from Winters Chapel Road to Holcomb Bridge Road and will widen the road from two lanes to four. It will also include replacing the existing bridge over Crooked Creek, a multi-use sidepath and improvements to the traffic signal at River Exchange Road.

Design efforts are underway by Gwinnett County who will also construct the project. City of Sandy Springs is contributing to the project via a cost-share agreement as part of its TSPLOST Sidewalk Program.

Previously, the council has expressed concerns over eminent domain settlements claiming the costs are too high, but all properties were unanimously approved for taking without further discussion.

Five properties were acquired at the meeting: 6010; 6020; 7300; 7700; and 7780 Spalding Drive. The acquisition offer from the city includes the property as well as temporary easement during construction.

The breakdown of the properties is as follows:

6010 Spalding Drive is a 0.8035 acre lot and the city is offering $46,900 to the owner, Ellsworth Holdings, LLC (Residential).

6020 Spalding Drive is an over 10-acre lot and the city is offering $34,300 to the owner, Michelle Merill (Laughing Dog Farm).

7300 Spalding Drive is a 6.52 acre lot and the city is offering $51,600 to the owner, Sandy Springs II Senior Holding, LLC (The Mansions at Sandy Springs: Senior Living in Peachtree Corners).

7700 Spalding Drive is an over 9-acre lot and the city is offering $95,600 to the owner, Selig Enterprises Inc (Spalding Corners shopping center).

7780 Spalding Drive is a 0.708 acres lot and the city is offering $10,700 to the owner, Firestone Real Estate Leasing (Firestone).