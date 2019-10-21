The annual Brookhaven Arts Festival returned Oct. 19 and 20 with hundreds of people attending.

Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Nestor kept large crowds away on Oct. 19, but the skies cleared on Oct. 20 to bring in crowds to look over the juried show of works by more than 140 artists from across the country. Live music, food and children’s activities also highlighted the arts festival.

The festival was held on Apple Valley Road behind the Brookhaven-Oglethorpe MARTA Station.

Photos by Phil Mosier.