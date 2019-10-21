Heavy rains from Tropical Storm Nestor kept large crowds away on Oct. 19, but the skies cleared on Oct. 20 to bring in crowds to look over the juried show of works by more than 140 artists from across the country. Live music, food and children’s activities also highlighted the arts festival.
The festival was held on Apple Valley Road behind the Brookhaven-Oglethorpe MARTA Station.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
Local artist Ronnie Phillips, center, talks with Lana Danneman, far left, and her son Nissim Danneman at the Brookhaven Arts Festival. Phillips won first place at the Brookhaven fest and is known for his mixed-media art that captures landscapes of rural America and cities and villages in West Africa and Brazil.
William Colburn of Iron Age Study shows off some yard art to Shirley Dobson and her husband, Terry Dobson.
Tim Waylon, far right, attended the fest with his daughter, Frankie Waylon, 13, kneeling, and their dog, Pee Tee, in the wagon. Nick Chilivis, 12, on his bike, is best friends with Frankie.
Andrea and Mud perform at the Brookhaven Arts Festival.
Rashid Syud teaches Cooper Gentles, how to make large bubbles, at the arts festival.
Big crowds attended the Brookhaven Arts Festival on Sunday, Oct. 20.