Halloween came early to the Atlanta History Center Oct. 18, as families enjoyed some costumed fun and morbid scares.

The annual “Haunted Halloween” event turned the Buckhead museum and grounds into spooky landscapes and trick-or-treating areas.

The museum’s next holiday celebration is a Day of the Dead festival on Oct. 27. For more information, see atlantahistorycenter.com.

Photos by Phil Mosier.