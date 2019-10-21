Halloween came early to the Atlanta History Center Oct. 18, as families enjoyed some costumed fun and morbid scares.
From left, Michelle Civile joins astronaut Alex Cobb, 2, and Emery Lanier, 2, dressed as Rosie the Riveter, in the trick-or-treat space at the Atlanta History Center’s “Haunted Halloween” event Oct. 18.
The annual “Haunted Halloween” event turned the Buckhead museum and grounds into spooky landscapes and trick-or-treating areas.
Charles Bell gives visitors a scare as he lurks under a bridge in the museum’s garden as part of a scenario about a haunted hospital.
Kangaroo-costumed Ryan Seaman, 4, joins Jackson Newman, 8, in playing with inflatable dice.
In Lewis Carroll-inspired costumes, Lane Estes, left, portrays Tweedledee from “Through the Looking-Glass” and Annie Weber dresses as the title character of “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” Estes is a junior at Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School and Weber is a senior at North Atlanta High School.
Jennifer Parrott fits Joe Hardison, 10, with a “sorting hat” from the Harry Potter novels and movies.
Alise Weil, 3, meets Mr. Potato Head at the Atlanta History Center’s “Haunted Halloween” event Oct. 18.