Halloween came early to the Atlanta History Center Oct. 18, as families enjoyed some costumed fun and morbid scares.

From left, Michelle Civile joins astronaut Alex Cobb, 2, and Emery Lanier, 2, dressed as Rosie the Riveter, in the trick-or-treat space at the Atlanta History Center’s “Haunted Halloween” event Oct. 18.

The annual “Haunted Halloween” event turned the Buckhead museum and grounds into spooky landscapes and trick-or-treating areas.

The museum’s next holiday celebration is a Day of the Dead festival on Oct. 27. For more information, see atlantahistorycenter.com.

Photos by Phil Mosier.

