DeKalb County Schools is seeking community input for its new superintendent search with a meeting at Chamblee Charter High School on Nov. 6.

The meeting will be held on the school’s campus at 3688 Chamblee Dunwoody Road from 7 to 8 p.m.

The district announced in May that Superintendent R. Stephen Green will resign from his position when his contract expires in 2020, citing personal reasons.

The DeKalb Board of Education began the search process on Oct. 7 by meeting with BWP and Associates, a national executive search firm, which specializes in assisting boards that are seeking superintendents, according to a press release.

“Selecting a new superintendent is a significant process that requires that we exercise appropriate due diligence and honor the input and ideas from our community stakeholders,” said Dr. Michael Erwin, chair of the board, in the release. “Participation from our parents, students, teachers, business and community partners is critical in helping us shape the leadership profile of what we are looking for in our next superintendent.”

Information received from the community engagement process will be presented to the board along with a draft profile of leadership characteristics for the next superintendent by BWP in December, the release said.

The search comes during the controversial redistricting of the Dunwoody cluster for a new Austin Elementary in Dunwoody and part of the Brookhaven cluster for the new Doraville United Elementary in Doraville.

Green has faced tough questions from Dunwoody and Brookhaven parents about overcrowding, the use of trailers and poor conditions at some schools.

The board is proposed to approve a superintendent contract at a June 2020 meeting and the new superintendent will begin on a mutually agreed date in July, according to the district’s website.

Read more about the search and hiring timeline here.

The district is holding a total of six community meetings in November, all starting at 7 p.m. They will be on Nov. 6 at Chamblee Charter for Region 1, Tucker High School for Region 2, Lithonia High School for Region 3; and Nov. 7 at Clarkston High School for Region 4, Miller Grove High School for Region 5 and Cedar Grove High School for Regions 6 and 7.