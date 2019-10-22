Fulton County is teaming up with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to give people a chance to safely dispose of their unwanted prescription drugs at Sandy Springs locations on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Oct. 26.

Fulton County will have drop box locations at the North Annex Service Center, 7741 Roswell Road and the Sandy Springs Police Department, 7840 Roswell Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The sites will accept only pills and patches, not accept liquids, needles or sharps. The service is free and anonymous.

For a list of all 22 drop box locations in Fulton County, click here.