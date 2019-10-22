A man was wounded in the arm in a Buckhead shooting incident on Oct. 20, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. at 2990 Grandview Avenue. The man was “alert, conscious and breathing” after the shooting, according to police.

The shooting may have followed a “dispute” inside a building at the address, according to police.

The site of the Oct. 20 shooting is next door to the scene where an Atlanta Fire Rescue Department captain was shot and wounded in an apparent street robbery on Feb. 2.