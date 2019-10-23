A new NCG Cinemas movie theater plans to open in Northeast Plaza by December, in time for the opening of the new “Star Wars” blockbuster, according to managers of the Buford Highway shopping center.

The Brookhaven City Council approved Oct. 22 rezoning Northeast Plaza to allow for a 734-seat theater with 10 screens in what is now a vacant building in the southeast corner of the shopping center near Buford Highway and Briarwood Road.

“This signifies a revival of the shopping center and the area and is a wonderful sign of progress in Brookhaven,” Councilmember Linley Jones said.

Brixmor Property Group, owner of the 42-acre shopping center at 3307 Buford Highway, asked the city to rezone the property from C-1 (local commercial) to C-2 (general commercial). Large assembly businesses such as a movie theater are allowed in general commercial but not local commercial.

Renovations are taking place inside the building and only small aesthetic enhancements will be added to the exterior of the movie theater. The theater will only have an NCG Cinemas logo and no marquee or billboard.

A Brixmor representative told the council plans are to open by Dec. 20 when “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” opens. Plans are to show first-run movies and test the market with international films to attract local residents, the representative said.

The theater is being added to an existing 44,700-square-foot building. The building was once home to the 12-screen Northeast Plaza Cinema. The space was then the Atlanta Peach Ballroom nightclub until it shut down in 2016 and the building has been unoccupied since.

NCG Cinemas is the brand name for Neighborhood Cinema Group, a movie theater chain headquartered in Michigan.

Brookhaven’s location will the seventh NCG Cinemas in Georgia and the first inside the I-285 Perimeter. NCG Cinemas’ other theaters are in Acworth, Marietta, Peachtree Corners, Peachtree City, Snellville and Stone Mountain.