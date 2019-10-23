Blue Heron Nature Preserve’s executive director is retiring after three years in the job and many more in other service roles at the Buckhead green space.

Kevin McCauley said he will “remain involved” as the board of directors seeks to hire a new director by the time he leaves at year’s end.

“It has been a privilege for me to be part of Blue Heron the past 15 years and playing a small part in our success,” McCauley said in a written statement. “I feel we have created a unique place for nature and for people in our community and look forward to continuing to support our work under new leadership.”

Blue Heron is a 30-acre green space at 4055 Roswell Road in North Buckhead that shares facilities with the Atlanta Audubon Society and the Amphibian Foundation. The nature preserve was founded in 2000.

In 2016, McCauley replaced founding executive director Nancy Jones after her retirement. He previously served as Blue Heron’s projects and operations director, as well as in other board and volunteer roles.

Earlier this year, Blue Heron hit a $750,000 fundraising goal that will allow it to complete its internal Blueway Trail system by year’s end. A second phase of the Blueway project, which will link to Chastain Park and the PATH400 multiuse trail, is still in the planning stage.

McCauley’s retirement was noted in the newsletter of the North Buckhead Civic Association, which was involved in Blue Heron’s creation.

“NBCA stands in awe of the great work Nancy Jones and Kevin McCauley have done,” the newsletter said. “We are excited about the future of this great asset to our neighborhood.”

For more information about Blue Heron, see bhnp.org.