The closed bank building in Perimeter Center that had its 15 minutes of fame in the 2017 smash hit film “Baby Driver” could soon be replaced by a hotel, restaurants and stores.

The Dunwoody Planning Commission on Oct. 15 recommended approval of a mixed-use project on approximately 3 acres at 84 Perimeter Center East, where the former bank sits, and wooded lots at 130 and 140 Perimeter Center East. The property is located across Ashford-Dunwoody Road from Perimeter Mall.

The project would include a hotel up to 12 stories with 160 rooms. The development would also include an approximate 12,000 square foot retail, restaurant and commercial building fronting Ashford-Dunwoody Road; and a 2-story, 30,000 square foot building fronting Perimeter Center East.

The former bank at 84 Perimeter Center East was transformed into “Perimeter Trust” in the action-packed movie “Baby Driver,” about an eclectic band of bank robbers. The “Perimeter Trust” scene included a heist that went wrong and had the getaway driver forced to drive up on the stone walls in the bank’s parking lot to escape the police.

But other than that memorable moment in motion pictures, the building and property have been unused for several years.

In 2008, the property was zoned by DeKalb County for a 12-story hotel and a 70,000 square foot fitness center. Branch Properties tried to revive the hotel plans two years ago and replace the fitness center with commercial and retail.

Branch Properties presented its 84 Perimeter Center East plans to the Dunwoody Homeowners Association and filed a pre-application with the city in 2017, but never made an official presentation to the Planning Commission.

Branch Properties is now expected to break ground early next year on a 10-acre mixed-use project just down Ashford-Dunwoody Road that includes a grocery store, restaurants and retail, and filling in the large detention pond.

A new developer, JSJ Perimeter LLC, is now picking up the flag to build a mixed-use project at 84 Perimeter Center East, located on the prime real estate in Perimeter Center. To do so, the developer needs major modifications to the 2008 rezoning to make room for 40,000 square feet of retail.

Laurel David, attorney for JSJ Perimeter, said the hotel would be a boutique hotel, but did not reveal which one. She said there is interest by restaurants and retailers, but nothing has been nailed down yet.

Conditions included as part of the rezoning request include a minimum of 20% open space, including green space and landscaping that could include a plaza area or outdoor patio.

The Planning Commission is requesting the project include a crosswalk and pedestrian refuge across Perimeter Center East on the northeast corner of the property to provide a connection to Park Place shopping center where Alon’s is located. Credit unions and savings and loans offices would only be allowed on the second story of the retail building and any kind of traditional bank with a drive-through is banned.

City staff reports 235 trees would be cut down for the development, including 10 specimen trees. Approximately 75 percent of the trees are pine.

The project would include an 8-foot-wide street buffer, 8-foot-wide sidewalk and 16 feet of extra sidewalk width for patio dining along Ashford-Dunwoody Road. On Perimeter Center East, the project would have a 6-foot street buffer, 6-foot sidewalk and 7- to 10-foot of extra sidewalk or landscape buffer or potential patio seating.

The City Council is expected to take up the first presentation of the proposed development in November.