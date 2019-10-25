Brookhaven’s Oglethorpe University is supporting young immigrants who came to the U.S. as children under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals initiative as the U.S. Supreme Court is set to decide on President Donald Trump’s decision to end the program.

The university this month joined more than 160 colleges and universities from across the country to sign onto a “friend of the court” legal brief supporting the approximate 700,000 young immigrants known as “Dreamers” who came to the U.S. as children with DACA.

President Barack Obama implemented DACA in 2012 to protect young undocumented immigrants from deportation and to require they register every two years for a work permit. In 2017, President Donald Trump announced he was revoking the program. Several lawsuits challenging Trump’s decision were filed, and the Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on DACA on Nov. 12.

DACA does not provide a path to citizenship and Dreamers are not eligible for state or federal financial assistance to pay for a college education. In February, Oglethorpe became the first college or university in Georgia to partner with TheDream.US to offer scholarships to qualified immigrant students.

“Dreamers are among our most accomplished students and young alumni,” said President Larry Schall in a written statement. “I’ve stated before that Oglethorpe stands firmly in support of Dreamers, and we would take all possible steps to protect and support them. Partnering with TheDream.US was part of that commitment, as is signing on to the amicus brief now.”

The “friend of the court” brief was coordinated by the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration and urges the Supreme Court to support DACA recipients.

Oglethorpe University private liberal arts college with more than 1,300 students from 36 states and 29 countries.