A 30-day ban on commercial events at a Buckhead mansion was ordered Oct. 25 by a Fulton County judge, according to City Councilmember J.P. Matzigkeit.

Meanwhile, the operator of the 4499 Garmon Road mansion, who had been wanted on a warrant for failing to appear for trial on various citations, showed up in Municipal Court Oct. 25. According to court records, Olutosin O. “Tosin” Oduwole now faces a rescheduled trial, and even more citations, including an allegation of fire code violation.

The 30-day restraining order on events was sought in Fulton County Superior Court by the city of Atlanta. Matzigkeit said he attended the court hearing where Judge Kevin Farmer granted the order, which was expected to be formally signed the same day.

“I think it’s great for the neighborhood,” Matzigkeit said of the restraining order, “and all we’re asking for is for everyone to obey the law and do business in a commercial zoned area and live in a residential area in peace.”

The city sought the restraining order specifically to prevent a bridal show that was scheduled for Oct. 27, according to Matzigkeit. Perfect Moments Event Planning was one of the show’s organizers. An employee who declined to give her name said the company was unaware of the mansion’s issues.

“This was a shock to us as well,” the employee said, adding that the company is postponing the event and working to find a new location. “We were under the impression we were able to hold a private event.”

The bridal show’s ticketing webpage advertised off-site parking at Warren T. Jackson Elementary School on Mt. Paran Road, with shuttle buses taking guests to the mansion. Atlanta Public Schools spokesperson Ian Smith said the event organizers did not have permission to use the lot.

“The organizers of this event did not follow the proper procedures for securing use of the parking lot at Warren T. Jackson Elementary School, and therefore do not have permission to do so,” Smith said in a written statement. “As such, any vehicles parking unlawfully in the lot will be towed by Atlanta Public Schools Police, which is in line with district policy.”

The Perfect Moments employee said it was “not true” that the organizers lacked permission to use the school lot.

Formerly owned by star musician Kenny Rogers, the Garmon Road mansion drew the city’s attention last year for a string of massive parties, which ended late in the year with a $1,000 zoning violation fine imposed upon a woman who claimed to be the property’s new owner. However, Oduwole began advertising the mansion for event rentals again this year and parties resumed this summer, leading to a new series of citations.

According to court records, Oduwole faces a variety of citations alleging disorderly conduction, violations of zoning code and the noise ordinance, and interfering with or damaging city water system devices, in addition to the new citations issued Oct. 25. He failed to appear in court on Oct. 21, resulting in a bench warrant for his arrest that is no longer active.

Oduwole previously told the Reporter that at least some of the charges were unfounded. He later demanded that the Reporter cease writing anything about him.

A security guard for one of the events did show up for trial on Oct. 21 and received a $1,000 fine for a noise ordinance violation and probation on the condition he cooperates with prosecutors, according to court records and Matzigkeit.

On Oct. 23, the Atlanta Police Department said, officers issued another noise violation to a different security guard at the mansion after hearing loud music.

Update: This story has been updated with comment from Perfect Moments Event Planning and Atlanta Public Schools.