The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Oct. 25-28, 9 p.m.-5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two left lanes.

Oct. 28, 9 p.m.-5 a.m., northbound and southbound between Abernathy Road and Spalding Drive, two right lanes.

Glenridge Drive ramp closures

Oct. 25, 9 p.m.-5 a.m., ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

I-285 ramp closures

Oct. 25-27, 9 p.m.-9 a.m., westbound ramp to Ga. 400 southbound closed.

Oct. 29-31, 9 p.m.-5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Oct. 26, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.

Oct. 29-31, 9 p.m.-5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, one left lane.

Johnson Ferry Road lane closures

Oct. 29, 9 p.m.-5 a.m., between Glenridge Point Parkway and Meridian Mark Road, two right lanes.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Oct. 29-31, 9 p.m.-5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.

Other traffic changes

On Oct. 29-31, 9 p.m.-5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound between Lenox Road and I-285 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

On Oct. 29-31, 9 p.m.-5 a.m., I-285 eastbound between Roswell Road and Ga. 400 will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop).

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.