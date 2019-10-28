Amy Sahar, a sixth-grader at Peachtree Middle, blows bubbles on the carefree day.

Halloween came early to Dunwoody on Oct. 26. Scout BSA Troop 477 hosted its annual “Halloween on the Farm” at the historic Donaldson-Bannister Farm on Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.

Proceeds benefited Troops 477 and 1919, both based at Kingswood United Methodist Church.

Photos by Phil Mosier.

