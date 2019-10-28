Amy Sahar, a sixth-grader at Peachtree Middle, blows bubbles on the carefree day.
Halloween came early to Dunwoody on Oct. 26. Scout BSA Troop 477 hosted its annual “Halloween on the Farm” at the historic Donaldson-Bannister Farm on Chamblee-Dunwoody Road.
Proceeds benefited Troops 477 and 1919, both based at Kingswood United Methodist Church.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
Sofia Walker, 7, of Troop 1919 runs the obstacle course. She is also a first-grader at Dunwoody Elementary.
Zoey Edge, 2, is all smiles while making “slime” as a Halloween fun project.
Spider-Man’s secret identity, Tyler Baldwin, 4, enjoys a s’more at a campfire. He attended with dad Calvin (not pictured), who also wore a Spidey costume.
Paul Joignang, a Dunwoody High Senior, helps Tessa Nicholson, 7, takes a shot at the “Shoo Kitty” carnival toss game. Nicholson is a second-grader at Austin Elementary.
