The “Salute to Veterans Tour” is stopping at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport Nov. 2-3 with visitors having the chance to view and fly in a World War II bomber or fighter plane.

Throughout the weekend, the Liberty Foundation will be providing the public a chance to fly in a B-17 bomber and P-51 Mustang at the airport, located at 1 Aviation Way in Chamblee.

Rides begin at 10 a.m. each day. A 30-minute flight on the B-17 bomber is $475 per passenger. P-51 Mustang flights cost $1,195 for 10 minutes or $1,995 for 20 minutes. Donation-only ground tours of the planes will be available between flights and at the end of each day’s last flight at about 4 p.m.

To make a reservation or for more information, call 678-589-7433.

The B-17 bomber is named “Ye Olde Pub” and honors the story of a young American crew on a bombing mission into Germany, according to a press release from the Liberty Foundation.

“This mission would result in half the crew being wounded or dead, and their extremely damaged airplane being escorted back to safety by a German pilot,” according to the release.

“The German pilot did not have the heart to shoot down the young American crew aboard the B-17,” according to the release. “This act of chivalry and bravery has been called ‘the most incredible encounter between enemies in World War II.’”

The encounter is detailed in the book, “A Higher Call,” by Adam Makos.

The P-51 Mustang was built under license to North American in 1944 by Australia’s Commonwealth Aircraft Corporation (CAC) in Melbourne, Australia. The aircraft participated in atomic bomb testing by the Australians after WWII and served 10 years as a target tow plane before falling into private ownership, being acquired by the Erickson Aircraft Collection in 1983, according to the release.

The Liberty Foundation is a nonprofit organization that uses money from the flights to maintain historic warbirds.