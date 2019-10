Buckhead’s Zone 2 police precinct will host trick-or-treating and other children’s activities on the night of Halloween, Oct. 31.

The event will run 5-9 p.m. at the precinct at 3120 Maple Drive. Beforehand, the precinct is accepting donations of bagged and wrapped candy for the event.

Similar events will be held at all Atlanta Police Department precincts as part of a “Halloween in the Zones” program sponsored by the department and the Atlanta Police Athletic League.