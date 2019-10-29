More than 180 users have plugged into Brookhaven’s vehicle charging stations since they were installed in June, according to a recent report to the City Council.

The City of Brookhaven had seven electric vehicle (EV) charging stations installed in June. The chargers, which collectively can charge up to 13 vehicles simultaneously, have been free for the public to use. They are accessible with the ChargePoint app.

Since June, EV stations have been used more than 1,000 times with most sessions lasting less than three hours. Cost to the city has been approximately $130 a month in electricity, Management Analyst Marybeth Bucklen told the council at the Oct. 22 work session.

The use of the stations has contributed to the “avoidance of 3,500 kg of greenhouse gas emissions into the air,” she said.

The EV stations are located a City Hall, Skyland Park, Ashford Park, Lynwood Park and near the tennis facility and new playground area in Blackburn Park.

Greenhouse gases trap heat and make the planet warmer, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The largest source of greenhouse gas emissions from human activities in the U.S. is from burning fossil fuels for electricity, heat, and transportation. A typical car emits about 4.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide a years, according to the EPA.