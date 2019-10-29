Local actor Matt “Calico Jack” Murphey performs “Lost Money Pirate” for the guests at “Spooky Springs.”
Sandy Springs celebrated Halloween weekend at its “Spooky Springs” event on Oct. 29. A “not-so-frightful” Halloween celebration for young children was held at Sandy Springs’ Abernathy Greenway Park on Abernathy Road.
Photos by Phil Mosier.
Autumn Walker, who will be 2 years old on Halloween, attends her first “Spooky Springs” event with her mom, Shawnna Walker (not pictured).
From left, Devon Yarborough and Kealan Early dress in Renaissance attire and greet the “Spooky Springs” attendees.
Allison Ko, 4, takes a break from saving the world as Captain Marvel to eat some pizza.
Maisy Farrow, 5, discovers her inflatable unicorn costume doubles as an umbrella during the rain.