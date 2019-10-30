Dunwoody Police have issued a sketch of a “suspicious person” with pink hair and a nose ring who a local child reported as attempting to abduct him.

A 10-year old child reported to police that on Oct. 24 while riding his bicycle on Waterford Drive a white woman driving a red four-door Toyota sedan asked him to get into her car, according to a press release. She was described being in her mid-30s or early 40s with pink hair, blue eyes and a nose ring.

After riding away from the woman on his bike, the child said the woman followed him to his house before turning around and leaving the neighborhood.

“We have no reason at this time not to believe the child,” police spokesperson Sgt. Robert Parsons said in an email.

Anyone with information about the woman is asked to contact Detective Robert Ehlbeck at 678-382-6925 or email at Robert.Ehlbeck@dunwoodyga.gov.