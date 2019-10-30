Two people were killed Oct. 30 when a small-engine plane crashed into a DeKalb County townhome complex near I-85 and Clairmont Road.

The plane had taken off from Chamblee’s DeKalb-Peachtree Airport before it crashed into the Clairmont Hills Townhouses on Peachwood Circle at about 10 a.m., according to a county press release.

DeKalb County Fire Rescue reported one person was dead shortly after arriving at the scene. The second person was confirmed dead by DeKalb Fire shortly before 4 p.m.

There were no reported injuries at the townhomes, according to the release.

Six units of the townhomes complex were declared unsafe due to damage to the building and vapors from plane fuel, according to DeKalb County Fire Marshall Joe Cox. The American Red Cross was on the scene to assist affected families.

The I-85 frontage road near the scene was cleared and open to traffic shortly before 3 p.m.

The National Transportation Safety Board was on the scene and investigating the accident.

This story has been updated to report two people were killed in the plane crash.