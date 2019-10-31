An online survey is asking for public input on the city of Brookhaven’s Arts and Culture Plan, which is expected to be finalized and voted on by the City Council in mid-2020.

The survey is in English and Spanish. Residents and members of the greater Brookhaven community are invited to take the survey. Questions include asking respondents to list favorite arts and cultural resources in Brookhaven and in metro Atlanta.

The city and the city’s Arts Advisory Committee are conducting a seven-month planning effort to look at the current arts and cultural offerings, Brookhaven’s place within the regional arts and cultural framework and examine best practices to form strategic recommendations, according to a press release.

More public outreach efforts are planned.

The City Council on Aug. 27 unanimously approved awarding a $90,000 contract to Boston-based CivicMoxie to create the plan. CivicMoxie has done arts plans for the Atlanta Regional Council, Art on the Atlanta BeltLine and the city of Dunwoody.

The link to take the survey: surveymonkey.com/r/BrookhavenArts