The Chastain Park Arts Festival returns for its fall edition on Nov. 2, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 3, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

The free festival features fine art and crafts from over 185 vendors, a children’s area, acoustic music and food vendors. It is held inside Chastain Park, 4469 Stella Drive, Buckhead.

For more information, see chastainparkartsfestival.com.