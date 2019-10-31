Campaign disclosure reports filed in the Dunwoody mayoral race show Lynn Deutsch has brought in more money and outspent Terry Nall as the Nov. 5 election nears.

As of the latest report on Oct. 25, Deutsch had raised nearly $23,000 and spent about $21,400. Nall had raised about $15,000 and spent about $12,800.

Deutsch has loaned her campaign a total of $3,059, according to the Oct. 25 and Sept. 30 campaign disclosure reports.

Deutsch had $17,927 at the beginning of the Oct. 25 reporting period. She reported she has received a total of $22,932.31 in contributions and spent a total of $21,381.67, leaving her with $1,550.64.

Deutsch hired Tandem Communications as a political consultant, and has paid the company slightly more than $14,000, according to the Sept. 30 and Oct. 25 disclosure reports.

Nall filed his report on Oct. 25, according to the city’s website, and reported having $11,399 cash on hand at the start of the reporting period. He reported he had received $15,044 in total contributions in his campaign for mayor and reported spending a total of $12,777.03, leaving him with $2,266.97.

Nall did not hire a professional political consultant, according to his filings.

Doraville City Councilmember Stephe Koontz donated $250 to Deutsch’s campaign while former state Sen. Fran Millar of Dunwoody donated $250 to Nall’s campaign.

Itemized contribution reports from both campaigns show donations from Dunwoody residents.

The deadline to file the latest campaign disclosure report was Oct. 25. A final campaign disclosure for the race is due Dec. 31.

Deutsch missed the Sept. 30 and Oct. 25 reporting deadlines, but filed her reports within the grace period allowed by the Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission.

Deutsch and Nall have both served on the City Council for eight years and are vying to replace Mayor Denis Shortal, who announced earlier this year he was not seeking reelection.

