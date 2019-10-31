A falling tree killed the driver of a car in Sandy Springs on Oct. 31.

The incident happened on the 600 block of Mount Paran Road near Jett Road, according to the Sandy Springs Fire Department.

“The investigation is still active,” said Sandy Springs Police spokesperson Sgt. Sam Worsham.

“We can confirm that a tree did fall on Mount Paran Road and struck a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle was critically injured.”

Worsham confirmed the driver died.

Mount Paran was closed for the investigation and cleanup, Worsham said.