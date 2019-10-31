Dunwoody officials issued an apology to residents who may have received a 4:15 a.m. phone call or text message on Oct. 31 alerting them to a non-emergency freeze warning for later that night.

The automatic message from the National Weather Service was sent by Nixle, an emergency alert system managed by the Dunwoody Police Department. No police personnel were involved in sending the alert. The police department is working with Nixle to investigate why the alert went out so early in the morning when it was not an emergency, according to the city. A freeze warning for metro Atlanta is scheduled to go into effect at 11 p.m.

The alert also apparently was sent to several recipients of the alert who are not Dunwoody residents or have never signed up for Dunwoody alerts through Nixle, according to the city.

“Please know that we are working to ensure all future alerts are restricted to citizen safety and emergencies as the system is intended,” the city said in an email titled, “This morning’s rude awakening.”

The police department announced in July it was dropping CodeRED as its community notification alert system to partner with Nixle.

Residents can register online or via text to receive localized alerts on public safety matters such as traffic and weather.

Nixle alerts can be sent via text, email, the internet and the Nixle mobile app. Nixle partners with the National Law Enforcement Telecommunications System for data security. Nixle also partners with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the National Blue Alert Network and Google

Residents can customize their alert settings by going to nixle.com and creating a user profile. Registration can also be made by mobile phone by texting your ZIP code to 888777 or visit local.nixle.com/dunwoody-police-department.