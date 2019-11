Sandy Springs’ Act3 Productions theater company will stage the musical “Baby” Nov. 8 through 24.

The show examines how parents-to-be experience the emotional stresses and triumphs, as well as the desperate lows and the comic highs.

Tickets are $16-$33. Performances are at the Act3 Playhouse, 6285-R Roswell Road, Sandy Springs. For more information, see act3productions.com.