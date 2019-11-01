The Georgia Department of Transportation has announced the latest round of lane and ramp closures and other traffic changes for Transform 285/400, its massive project to reconstruct the I-285/Ga. 400 interchange.

Schedules may change based on the work and the weather.

Abernathy Road closures

Nov. 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., closed at Ga. 400.

Ga. 400 ramp closures

Nov. 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to Abernathy Road westbound closed.

Nov. 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Nov. 4-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 westbound closed.

Nov. 6-8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound ramp to I-285 eastbound closed.

Ga. 400 lane closures

Nov. 1-4 and 8-11, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and I-285, two left lanes.

Nov. 7-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Hammond Drive, one left lane.

Glenridge Drive closures

Nov. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Johnson Ferry Road closed.

Glenridge Drive lane closures

Nov. 2, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., northbound between Johnson Ferry Road and Glenforest Drive, two left lanes.

I-285 ramp closures

Nov. 1 and 7-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound ramp to Ga. 400 northbound closed.

I-285 lane closures

Nov. 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, two left lanes.

Nov. 2, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., westbound between Ga. 400 and Roswell Road, one right lane.

Nov. 2-3, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., westbound ramp to Ashford-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.

Nov. 3, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., westbound between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Ashford-Dunwoody Road, one right lane.

Nov. 4-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, four left lanes.

Nov. 4-6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Perimeter Center Parkway, two right lanes.

Nov. 6, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound at Ga. 400, two right lanes.

Nov. 7, “overnight,” eastbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and MARTA overpass, two right lanes.

Nov. 8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, four right lanes.

Nov. 8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Ga. 400 and Peachtree-Dunwoody Road, four left lanes.

Nov. 8-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., westbound between Peachtree-Dunwoody Road and Ga. 400, three left lanes.

Nov. 8-10, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound between Glenridge Drive and Ga. 400, two left lanes.

Johnson Ferry Road lane closures

Nov. 1, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., between Glenridge Point Parkway and Meridian Mark Road, two right lanes.

Peachtree-Dunwoody Road closures

Nov. 6-9, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., southbound between Hammond Drive and Lake Hearn Drive closed.

Spalding Drive closures

Nov. 3-4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., eastbound over Ga. 400 closed.

Other traffic changes

On Nov. 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between Lenox Road and I-285.

On Nov. 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 eastbound will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between Roswell Road and Ga. 400.

On Nov. 1, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 westbound will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between Ashford-Dunwoody Road and Glenridge Drive.

On Nov. 4, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Ga. 400 northbound will have traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between I-285 and Mount Vernon Highway.

On Nov. 6-8, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., I-285 eastbound will have a rolling closure of all lanes between Chamblee-Dunwoody Road and Long Island Drive.

The I-285 eastbound and westbound ramps to Ga. 400 will have periodic traffic pacing (police forcing other vehicles to slow or stop) between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.