Apple Cider Days, the Dunwoody Preservation Trust’s annual celebration of local history, returns on Nov. 9 and 10.

Nov. 9 events at the Donaldson-Bannister Farm, 4831 Chamblee-Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody, include: “History Alive” presentation on frontier life, 9:30-11 a.m. (admission $5); Villagefest with historic demonstrations, crafts and games, music, artisan booths and children’s activities, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. (free); and “Sunset Serenade” picnic and concert with local bands, 6-8 p.m. (free; table available for $50).

The Nov. 10 event is a free twilight tour of the 1859 Stephen Martin Cemetery at 244 Perimeter Center Parkway, Dunwoody, 4-5 p.m.

For more information, see dunwoodypreservationtrust.org.