The Holiday Traditions artisan market returns to Brookhaven’s Marist School on Nov. 9.

The event offers over 240 vendors of handcrafted gifts, art, jewelry and artisan foods, with food and raffles. It runs 9 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the school at 3790 Ashford-Dunwoody Road.

Tickets are $5 and include a reusable tote bag.

For more information, see marist.com.