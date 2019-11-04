The driver who was killed from a falling tree in Sandy Springs on Oct. 31 was a city of Atlanta employee, according to a press release from the Sandy Springs Police Department.

Aquarius “AJ” Johnson, 38, was an employee of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management and was driving a city of Atlanta vehicle at the time of the accident, the release said.

Johnson was on the way to an inspection site, according to a city of Atlanta press release. She had worked for the department for 17 months in the Office of Watershed Protection as an erosion and sediment control inspector, the release said.

“We are deeply saddened by the sudden passing of this valuable member of our city of Atlanta family,” Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said in the release. “Our sympathies, thoughts and prayers are with AJ’s loved ones and friends during this difficult time.”

“AJ died in the line of duty, protecting our watersheds,” Department of Watershed Management Commissioner Kishia Powell said in the release. “We remain grateful for her service on behalf of the department and the city of Atlanta. She will be missed dearly.”

The incident happened on the 600 block of Mount Paran Road near Jett Road during severe weather in the area. The vehicle was heavily damaged and the driver had to be extricated by fire personnel.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

This story has been updated with additional information.