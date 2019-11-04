Election arrives Nov. 5 in the Brookhaven and Dunwoody city races, where voters will choose the next mayor and fill some City Council seats.

Brookhaven

In Brookhaven, incumbent John Ernst and challenger Jen Heath are vying for the Mayor’s Office. Dimitrius Owens and Madeleine Simmons are competing for the District 3 City Council seat. Incumbent District 1 Councilmember Linley Jones is running unopposed.

For our Voters Guide about the candidates and their positions, click here.

For coverage and a video of the Brookhaven Reporter’s candidate forum for the competitive races, click here.

Dunwoody

In Dunwoody, Lynn Deutsch and Terry Nall are vying for the Mayor’s Office. Stacey Harris and Robert Miller are competing for the District 1 City Council seat, and Joe Seconder and Heyward Wescott are competing for the District 2 City Council seat. Incumbent District 3 Councilmember John Heneghan is running unopposed.

For our Voters Guide about the candidates and their positions, click here.

For coverage of the Dunwoody Homeowners Association/Dunwoody Reporter candidate forum for the competitive races, click here.