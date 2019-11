The Elegant Elf Marketplace returns to Sandy Springs Nov. 9 and 10.

The market features 90 local and regional artisans in gifts, art and food. A fundraiser for the Sandy Springs Society, the market’s proceeds promote the arts, heritage, education, the environment and social services in the city.

The market runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days at City Springs, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs. Tickets are $5. For more information, see sandyspringssociety.org/the-elegant-elf.